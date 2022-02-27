‘Panga’ actor Yagya Bhasin wishes to work again with Kangana Ranaut

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

Child artiste Yagya Bhasin, best known for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Panga’ and Star Plus show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ will be seen in ‘Biswa’ alongside Sharib Hashmi. ‘Biswa’ has travelled various film festivals and will release soon in theatres. In the film, Yagya plays a visually impaired boy. He has done many TV shows such as CID, Krishna Chali London and Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma.

His work as Kangana Ranaut’s son in Panga gave him a lot of recognition. Remembering the experience, Yagya says, “It was fabulous. Kangana ma'am was very caring and supportive. We used play games like the Avenger. She was helpful and always gave advice on how I should perform during the scenes. It was an absolute honour working with her."

Recently, Yagya shared a clip celebrating two years of Panga:

Yagya shares his wish to work again with her. "I want to work again with Kangana ma'am in the future. We shared a great bond on-screen and off-screen both.”

And when it comes to the role he plays in his next, ‘Bishwa’ Yagya explains, “Playing a visually impaired boy was very difficult, especially when I'm not. It was so tough that even after the shoot I used to stumble upon things on the ground because my eyes used to behave abnormally. During the shoot, I used to put gaze into my eyes so the camera could capture the blindness of the character. I used to take workshops after the shoot and it took some time for my eyes to behave normally. But I'm very satisfied with my role and my performance."