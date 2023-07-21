Pankaj Dheer will be seen in a double role in Ajooni

Television artiste Pankaj Dheer, who is already a part of Ajooni as Ravinder Bagga, is soon going to play a double role. This character will bring twists and turns to the story.

It is worth mentioning that in the show, Pankaj will be seen in a new avatar as Masterji (a teacher) named Gyaneshwar Singh. He is a strict, simple, and silent-speaking teacher who resembles the powerful and bold Ravinder Bagga.