Pankaj Tripathi recently pointed out that there was much misconception about the film industry

ANI

Actor Pankaj Tripathi recently pointed out that there was much confusion and misconception about the film industry, particularly fuelled by updates posted on social media. “People think there is a lot of fun happening in the film industry. Just because actors run their PR machinery on fun footages like being spotted at an event, airport, etc. People think actors have a dreamy life,” the actor said.

Tripathi also talked about the difficulties he faced while shooting the soon-to-be released biopic Main Atal Hoon in which he wears prosthetics to resemble late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said, “Shooting is a very difficult task.”

