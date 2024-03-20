Pankaj Tripathi reveals how he forgot his dream of ‘taking a break’

Mumbai, March 20
Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi said that after working in many good projects he had dreamt of, he has another wish which he completely forgot about - a good holiday.
Pankaj, one of the best in Indian cinema at present, has worked in projects such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Fukrey’, ‘Newton’, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Ludo’, ‘Main Atal Hoon’, ‘Stree’, ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’ among many others.
Is Pankaj living his dream? He told IANS, “No. After doing so much work I have realised that along with that dream, I had one more which I had completely forgotten about. It was taking a holiday and doing absolutely nothing. I got so busy that I realised that I am not taking a break.”
Pankaj, a National School of Drama alum, agreed that he is living his dream of working in good content.
He added, “But along with that dream I had another dream to work a little less, pay attention to quality and focus on health as that is also important. Work-life balance is very important.”
Talking about his upcoming slate of work, the actor, whose latest release is ‘Murder Mubarak’ on Netflix, will soon be seen in ‘Mirzapur 3’, ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Metro…In Dino’.
