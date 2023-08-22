Pankaj Tripathi 's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passes away at 99

ANI
Mumbai, August 22
Actor Pankaj Tripath's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, passed away on Monday at the age of 99.
The actor and family members confirmed the news of his father's demise.
The family released a statement saying, "It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj."
The actor was very close to his father, a farmer who also doubled up as a priest. The actor left for his native village, Gopalgaj in Bihar, after receiving word of his father's demise.
On the work front, Tripathi's latest release, Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2', has been garnering a good response from the audience post release.
He will be next seen portraying former Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Main Atal Hoon'.
On Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the actor shared his first look as the former PM in the upcoming biopic.
