Pankaj Tripathi shares experience of working with Homi Adajania on Murder Mubarak

IANS

Actor Pankaj Tripathi never disappoints when he comes on screen. He credited his ‘good luck’ for getting to work in ‘good films’. “I try not to disappoint. I have good luck that I get good films.”

Pankaj’s next is Murder Mubarak, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Tisca Chopra among others.

Talking about working with an array of stars, Pankaj said, “It was great working with these people. Homi Adajania is a fabulous captain. He takes care of everything.” The shooting of the film was great fun, he said, adding: “All of them are great human beings and actors.”

The shooting helped make a suitcase full of memories. “We all stayed together and made a lot of memories. Every day we would sit down with Homi. He would share Parsi stories and of his childhood, and I would share stories from my childhood in north Bihar,” he said. Murder Mubarak is all set to release on Netflix on March 15.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pankaj Tripathi