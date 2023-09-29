Pankaj Tripathi to host Savdhaan India?

Savdhaan India has made a remarkable debut on Indian television with its intriguing new theme, Criminal Decoded. There are rumors that the versatile and acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will host in few special episodes of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded. As Star Bharat rejuvenates its iconic programme, the prospect of Tripathi’s participation undoubtedly promises an extra layer of excitement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Assam shocker: 3 men kill minor girl, have sex with her body, arrested
The minor's body was found beside Karimganj town bypass on S...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing probe 'active and ongoing', say Canadian police
Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was k...