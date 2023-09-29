Pankaj Tripathi to host Savdhaan India?

Savdhaan India has made a remarkable debut on Indian television with its intriguing new theme, Criminal Decoded. There are rumors that the versatile and acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi will host in few special episodes of Savdhaan India: Criminal Decoded. As Star Bharat rejuvenates its iconic programme, the prospect of Tripathi’s participation undoubtedly promises an extra layer of excitement.

#Bharat #Pankaj Tripathi