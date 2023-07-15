Pankaj Tripathi wraps 'Main Atal Hoon' shoot, calls it memorable

ANI
Mumbai, July 15
The shooting for Pankaj Tripathi-starrer 'Main Atal Hoon' has come to an end.
The film was shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow. The team wrapped up filming in Mumbai.
Helmed by director Ravi Jadhav, 'Main Atal Hoon' features Tripathi as the late three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna. The film is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav while the music has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman.
Announcing the wrap, Tripathi took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude.
"Yeh 'Atal' safer humesha ke liye yaadgaar rahega. Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji jaise mahaanubhav vyakti ke pehlu ko bade parade par saakar karne ke liye khud ko bhagyashali samajhta hun (This 'Atal' journey will be remembered forever!I consider myself fortunate to have received the opportunity to portray the great personality 'Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee' ji on the big screen.#MainAtalHoon," he wrote." Take a look:
During the Lucknow shooting schedule, Tripathi met the UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length.
The makers of the film wrapped up the shoot on Saturday.
A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ˜Main Atal Hoon' is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan & Kamlesh Bhanushali.
The film will release this December.
