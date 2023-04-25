Papon to score music for upcoming Assamese Film "Sati Sadhani"

Ace singer and musician Papon, known for his soulful music and soothing voice, will for the first time be scoring the entire soundtrack of a film — Assamese film Sati Sadhani. The announcement was made on the occasion of Birangana Sati Sadhana Divas, a significant day in Assam’s history, which commemorates the death anniversary of legendary Chutia dynasty queen Birangana Sati Sadhani.

Papon took to social media to announce the same, “I am thrilled to announce my first film as a music composer. Creating the entire score for Sati Sadhani has been a fantastic experience. For me, music is about evoking emotions and making listeners fall in love with it.” Sati Sadhani has been directed by Biswajeet Bora. It is set to release in both Hindi and Assamese languages.