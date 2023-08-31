Paramount Pictures and Viacom18 Studios are all set to release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Mutant Mayhem pan-India in English and Hindi on September 1.

The film comes from the stable of producer and creator Seth Rogen. It boasts of a star-studded cast, including Jackie Chan as the voice of Splinter. It also has voice overs by John Cena, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Brady Noon and Maya Rudolph.