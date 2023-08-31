Paramount Pictures and Viacom18 Studios are all set to release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — Mutant Mayhem pan-India in English and Hindi on September 1.
The film comes from the stable of producer and creator Seth Rogen. It boasts of a star-studded cast, including Jackie Chan as the voice of Splinter. It also has voice overs by John Cena, Post Malone, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Brady Noon and Maya Rudolph.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
INDIA leaders to meet today, seat-sharing, CMP on agenda
28 parties to attend; Opposition alliance says it has many P...
England to roll out world's first 7-minute cancer treatment jab
Atezolizumab - made by Genentech, a Roche company - is an im...
On Raksha Bandhan, brother sentenced to 20 years jail for raping sister
The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judg...
India-made Mahendragiri warship to be launched in Mumbai tomorrow
Set to be fifth launch in 15 months