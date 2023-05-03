Paras Kalnawat buys luxury car

The recent addition to the Kundali Bhagya family is Paras. The actor, who is a car enthusiast, has bought a luxury sports sedan. He shared a few pictures of his new automobile on social media.

He said, “This is my first sports car ever, and I am really happy and grateful that finally, my dad’s dream has come true. Actually, it was my dad’s dream to see me own a sports car. As much as I love these cars, turning this dream into reality is ticking off one wish from my dad’s bucket list. I believe it’s a sheer coincidence that I got it soon after bagging Kundali Bhagya, the show has already given me so much love that I can’t thank the audience enough.”

“As I rev up the engine and feel the wind in my hair, I can almost hear my dad’s voice cheering me from heaven. It’s not just about the thrill of the ride; it’s about honouring the sacrifices and hard work that he put in to provide for our family. The feeling is surreal and I would like to thank all my well-wishers,” he added.