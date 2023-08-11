Parekh family returns: Get ready for ‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’ this Diwali

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 11

As the festival of lights approaches, Indian cinephiles are in for a treat. The highly anticipated sequel, ‘Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan’, gears up to light up the big screen and tickle your funny bone this Diwali. Continuing the legacy of over 2 decades of entertaining India, the iconic Parekh family is set to bring double the laughter and craziness in this fresh cinematic installment. Born as a stage play, ‘Khichdi’ is the only Indian sitcom to have evolved as a movie, webseries and will now have an adventure comedy sequel.

Written & directed by Aatish Kapadia, and produced by Hatsoff Productions, 'Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan' takes audiences on an adventurous roller-coaster ride, delving into new dimensions of the Parekh family's dynamics.

Led by the unbeatable Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film promises a rib-tickling blend of humor, sentiment, and entertainment that the brand 'Khichdi' is celebrated for.

Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the movie seamlessly weaves themes of unity, humanity, forgiveness, and the enduring power of family bonds. 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan’ isn't just a sequel; it's an exhilarating adventure that will resonate with audiences of all ages, making it the ultimate family entertainer for the festive season of Diwali.

‘Khichdi2-Mission Paanthukistan’ embarks on an uproarious and heartwarming journey, reminding us all of the magic that family brings, especially during Diwali. So, get ready to celebrate the spirit of joy and laughter with the Parekh family in 'Khichdi 2 - Mission Paanthukistan’ as it lights up screens this Diwali, once again proving that the brand 'Khichdi' is a true Indian gem that has evolved from a stage play to an extraordinary cinematic saga.

