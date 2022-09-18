Parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt go all mushy in new picture

ANI
Mumbai, September 18
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are living the best phase of their lives as they are all set to become parents soon.
Currently, the two are leaving no chance to flaunt their love in public.
Be it at a promotional event or on social media, the two have been shelling out couple goals ever since they tied the knot on April 14 earlier this year.
And just a while ago, Alia once again left everyone in awe of the couple's chemistry with her Instagram post.
Taking to the social networking site, Alia, who is basking in the success of 'Brahmastra', posted a picture with Ranbir.
In the monochromatic image, Alia and Ranbir are seen embracing each other with their eyes closed. Ranbir's lips are placed on Alia's nose as he adorably gives her a peck.
"Home," Alia captioned the post alongside an infinity sign and heart emoji.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
Interestingly, it's the sets of Brahmastra only where the two fell in love with each other, and after dating for five years, Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close knit ceremony at their residence. In June, Alia announced her pregnancy on Instagram as she shared a photo from the hospital.
