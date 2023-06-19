Paresh Rawal, Adil Hussain's 'The Storyteller' to open London Indian Film Festival on June 22

IANS

Mumbai, June 19

The upcoming Paresh Rawal and Adil Hussain-starrer 'The Storyteller', which is based on a short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' by legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, will open the London Indian Film Festival on June 22 at BFI Southbank, London.

Earlier, the film has represented India at prestigious film festivals like the Busan Film Festival, International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) and the International Film Festival of India.

The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Jayesh More and Revathy.

The director of the film, Ananth Mahadevan shared, "'The Storyteller' that has already been acclaimed at Busan, Palm Springs, IFFI and IFFK has emerged as a befitting tribute to the master Satyajit Ray on the occasion of his birth centenary."

Here's a poster of the film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananth Mahadevan Official (@ananthmahadevanofficial)

The film follows the tale of a wealthy businessman who hires a storyteller to help get over his insomnia; turning more intriguing as twists are added to it. The original Bengali short story 'Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro' is one among the series of stories written by Ray, based on the enigmatic character Tarini Khuro that he created.

"It is hence a matter of pride and indeed gratifying that Europe's biggest indie festival The London Indian Film Festival has accorded it the status of Opening Film. Based on an original story by Ray, 'The Storyteller' evokes the master's subtle touch and harks back to the era of pure cinema," the director added.

London Indian Film Festival is set to be held from June 22 to June 29.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, and produced in association with Purpose Entertainment and Quest Films.

