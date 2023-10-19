Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Mimi Chakraborty's ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry' to release on November 3

Chandigarh, October 19
Directed by duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, with a screenplay by Anu Singh Choudhary, Shastry Virudh Shastry is all set to hit theaters on November 3. Shastry Virudh Shastry is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Windows, which released its official poster today.
The film assembles a stellar cast, including the versatile stalwart Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty, Amruta Subhash, Manoj Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni.
'Shastry Virudh Shastry' immerses viewers in an emotional rollercoaster of a courtroom drama, exploring the complexities of love, responsibility, and the rights of guardians. It centers around the seven-year-old Momoji, trapped in an intricate web of emotions, torn between his parents and his loving grandparents. Who holds the moral claim?
This compelling narrative raises questions that exist in almost every household but are seldom vocalised - the very essence of parenthood, raising questions about the nature of love and the extent to which the law should determine the fate of a child.
Here's the poster:
View this post on Instagram
The official poster for 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' offers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil that unfolds in this riveting courtroom drama. The poster captures the entire cast in an evocative visual, perfectly representing the essence of the film.
Get ready for a powerful and unforgettable journey through the complexities of family, love, and the judicial system when 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' hits theaters on November 3.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi speaks to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; conveys condolences over death of civilians at Gaza hospital
Prime Minister tells Palestine Authority President that New ...
ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill hit fifties against Bangladesh; India 3 down in 257-run chase
Rohit Sharma scores 48; Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj and ...
Tension rises within INDIA alliance as Akhilesh Yadav accuses Congress of 'betrayal'
Said he would not have trusted the grand old party if he had...
How a tattoo, stolen wireless set led police to TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan's killers
A bullet hit her in the temple leaving her dead on the spot
Govt tweaks licensing norms for laptop, computer imports; puts in place online authorisation system
This comes after daily use hardware items like laptops, tabl...