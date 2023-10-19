Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Mimi Chakraborty's ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry' to release on November 3

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

Directed by duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, with a screenplay by Anu Singh Choudhary, Shastry Virudh Shastry is all set to hit theaters on November 3. Shastry Virudh Shastry is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Windows, which released its official poster today.

The film assembles a stellar cast, including the versatile stalwart Paresh Rawal, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty, Amruta Subhash, Manoj Joshi, and Neena Kulkarni.

'Shastry Virudh Shastry' immerses viewers in an emotional rollercoaster of a courtroom drama, exploring the complexities of love, responsibility, and the rights of guardians. It centers around the seven-year-old Momoji, trapped in an intricate web of emotions, torn between his parents and his loving grandparents. Who holds the moral claim?

This compelling narrative raises questions that exist in almost every household but are seldom vocalised - the very essence of parenthood, raising questions about the nature of love and the extent to which the law should determine the fate of a child.

Here's the poster:

The official poster for 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' offers a glimpse into the emotional turmoil that unfolds in this riveting courtroom drama. The poster captures the entire cast in an evocative visual, perfectly representing the essence of the film.

Get ready for a powerful and unforgettable journey through the complexities of family, love, and the judicial system when 'Shastry Virudh Shastry' hits theaters on November 3.