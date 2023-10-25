Paresh Rawal-starrer ‘Shastry Virudh Shastry' to release on November 3

Mumbai, October 25
‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’, starring Paresh Rawal, is set to release in theatres on November 3, the makers announced on Wednesday.
The film is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprasad Mukherjee and produced by Viacom18 Studios.
‘Shastry Virudh Shastry’ revolves around the seven-year-old Momoji, caught in a web of emotions, torn between his parents and loving grandparents. The central question of "Who holds the moral claim?" serves as the crux of the narrative, the official synopsis read.
In a media statement issued on behalf of the makers, the film delves into a subject that resonates in nearly every household but is seldom vocalised - the essence of parenthood and the extent to which the law should determine the fate of a child.
As the story unfolds in the courtroom, it pits love against law, challenging viewers to question whether parents are always right, and in the court of love, who truly deserves to be the guardian, according to the makers.
Mimi Chakraborty, Amruta Subhash, Manoj Joshi, Neena Kulkarni and Shiv Panditth also round out the cast of the film.
