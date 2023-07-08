Paridhi Sharma says one needs to find time for what is important

Paridhi Sharma believes that it is very important to have a balance between your professional and personal lives. One needs to learn to make time for what is actually important.

“In today’s fast-paced life, managing things can become quite challenging. There is no straightforward solution to this, but the one suggestion I can offer is to cultivate a spiritual connection within oneself. When you realise that your self-worth is not dependent on external factors and instead focus on developing an inner perspective and connection, it can bring a sense of peace and improve your overall quality of life,” she says.

She adds, “We often waste our time on unproductive and meaningless activities. It is crucial to be disciplined and conscious about how we spend our time, focusing only on what is truly important to us. I believe that we need to shift our mindset and start appreciating what we already have instead of constantly chasing skills or achievements we don’t possess.

She believes that we need to be mindful of the technology we consume. She says, “Technology, including mobile phones, has become an integral part of our lives. It is crucial to exercise discipline in our media consumption: being mindful of what we see, how much we view, and the type of information we access, as well as understanding how it affects us.”