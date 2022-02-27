Parineeti bonds with Hunarbaaz contestants

The judge of Colors’ Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan, Parineeti Chopra is committed to nurture the contestants of the show. The actress tracks their progress, checks up on them backstage, shows her support and helps them wherever she can.
Parineeti says, “It’s been at the back of my mind for a few days now to go behind the scenes and see what my contestants are doing and watch them practice. I genuinely want them to excel, and I must go above and beyond my duty as a judge of this show. I discuss and try to understand the problems. I really hope that it motivates them and when I finally meet them on shoot day, they will be able to excel and perform really well.”
When asked about her excitement for the Behtareen 14’s performances in the galas, she says, “When I see the contestants that we have chosen for our Behatareen 14, it really makes me proud. This is the first time I’m an insider in a reality show and I’m getting to see how much work they have put in and how hard they have to work for those two minutes that they get on stage to impress the judges and the world.”
