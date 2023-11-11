 Parineeti calls Raghav God’s best gift to her on his birthday : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Parineeti calls Raghav God’s best gift to her on his birthday

Parineeti calls Raghav God’s best gift to her on his birthday

Parineeti will be seen next in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal’

Parineeti calls Raghav God’s best gift to her on his birthday

Parineeti writes, "Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me." Instagram/parineetichopra



IANS

Mumbai, November 11

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently enjoying a vacation with her new husband Raghav Chadda. After a glamour-packed wedding, the actress wished her beau happy birthday and called him the best gift god could have given her.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “You’re the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii!”

She added, “Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You’re a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thank you for choosing me back.”

Looking like two hapless lovebirds who are lost with one another, the actress’s social media was flooded with positive comments where fans praised the couple’s chemistry, as well as their genuine passion for each other while wishing Raghav on his birthday.

The ‘Ishqzaade’ actress celebrated her first Karwa Chauth with her husband, after her marriage to the Aam Aadmi Party leader on September 24 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

The couple is very different in personality and career choices, though their love for each other is very much real. To celebrate their marriage, Parineeti had also recorded her song titled ‘O Piya’ which was an ode to her husband.

On the work front, the actress was most recently seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’ which earned highly positive reviews. She would be seen next in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer film ‘Animal’ which would release on December 1, 2023. 

#Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Ranbir Kapoor

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

2
Haryana

Sonepat youth guns down sister held for kidnapping

3
Punjab

'Playing with fire': Supreme Court tells Punjab Governor to decide on Bills, calls June session valid

4
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump during joyful stroll with Virat Kohli in Bengaluru; fans react

5
India

Nijjar killing: Blinken urges New Delhi to cooperate with Ottawa's probe; India flags concerns over pro-Khalistani activities in Canada

6
Entertainment

Ananya Panday buys new home in Mumbai, shares pictures of 'griha pravesh' on Dhanteras

7
Himachal

Wintry conditions in Himachal as mercury plummets after fresh rain, snowfall

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

9
India

Pollution crisis: Stop farm fires, else we'll summon Chief Secretaries, Supreme Court tells Punjab, other states

10
Sports

ICC suspends Sri Lankan cricket board over government interference

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead in gang war outside gas station in Canada

Sikh man, his 11-year-old son shot dead by rival gangsters outside gas station in Canada

Harpreet Singh Uppal, 41, and his son are gunned down in a b...

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

At 7 am, the capital's air quality index (AQI) stood at 219,...

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Sisodia, who is in jail in connection with the alleged liquo...

Himachal CM given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu given a rousing welcome on his return to Shimla after undergoing treatment at Delhi AIIMS

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

A speeding oil tanker coming from Jaipur breaks the divider,...


Cities

View All

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Despite ban, sale of harmful crackers goes unchecked

Green crackers won’t do, complete ban needed to check pollution, say experts

Rain brings respite from smog

Scarcity of balers hampers stubble disposal in district

SGPC urges Punjab Govt to release pending education grant

2 shot over Bathinda property row

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

50% paddy yet to be harvested in Bathinda, air quality may worsen

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Boom in deliveries of new vehicles on Dhanteras

Chandigarh- New Delhi Shatabdi departs late by over 4 hours

PGI sees rise in robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgeries

Air quality hits ‘very poor’ level

Man dies in 'cylinder' blast at Ambala Cantt

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

Manish Sisodia reaches home from Tihar Jail to meet ailing wife

3 friends burnt alive in car following an accident in Haryana’s Gurugram

Clear, blue skies in Delhi, air quality improves further

Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Stop farm fires or we'll call Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, other states: Supreme Court

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Father-son duo killed in gas cylinder explosion in Jalandhar

Forced to live in leaking tents, people face harsh weather conditions in Lohian

UK no longer preferred by asylum-seekers from Doaba

Two Phagwara youths lodged in Malaysia jail

20-kg poppy husk seized, 29 liquor boxes recovered from house in special operation

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Major fires break out at garment, plastic factories

Producing biochar from stubble: Punjab's loss, Bihar's gain

Waste Management-IV: 2 yrs on, waste-to-energy plant not set up for processing daily refuse

Rain disappoints roadside vendors selling festive wares

Two farm fire incidents, AQI remains poor

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

Inordinate delay in fulfilment of demands, JEs hold protest

PRTC chief flags off two AC buses in city

After rain, Punjab logs just six farm fires

40 samples taken from sweets shops

SAD chief lashes out at state government