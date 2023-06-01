Parineeti Chopra croons all-time favourite 'Tu Jhoom', netizens can’t get over it

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 1

Parineeti Chopra, who recently got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha, surprised her fans today with her version of popular song ‘Tu Jhoom’ by Pakistani singers Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal.

On Thursday, Parineeti took to Instagram and shared a monochrome video from a dubbing studio. Dressed in a tank top and comfy pajamas, she is seen sitting on the floor and crooning what she says is her all-time favourite song.

In the caption she wrote, “Sometimes the best moments happen spontaneously. Went to a dubbing studio and couldn't resist the urge to sing one of my all time favourite songs... Pure joy!"

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The soulful rendition of the song has garnered praise from her industry friends and fans.

"Beautiful," commented veteran actor Anupam Kher.

Talk show host and veteran actor Simi Garewal wrote, "Superb!! I wish I could sing like this.”

"So damn good," a fan commented.

Harrdy Sandhu wrote, “Wah wah".

Many fans also shared the song in their Instagram Stories.

This isn’t the first time Parineeti has shown us that she can sing well. She lent her voice to 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from her film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

Written by Adnan Dhool, composed and co-produced by Zulfiqar, 'Tu Jhoom' was released on the official YouTube page of Coke Studio in January 2022. This is Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's first collaboration ever, and the way their voices blended together perfectly proved that they can give any singer a run for their money.

On the acting front, Parineeti will next be seen in 'Chamkila', based on the life of the highest record-selling artiste Amar Singh Chamkila. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

#parineeti chopra #raghav chadha