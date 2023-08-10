Parineeti Chopra croons Lata Mangeshkar's 'Rahen Na Rahen' in new video, fans shower love

ANI

Mumbai, August 10

Apart from her acting skills, actor Parineeti Chopra has also showcased her singing talent in front of the audience.

On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram account and shared a new singing video in which she could be seen singing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Rahen Na Rahen'.

She captioned the video, "Some songs are not a melody, they are a feeling!"

Here's the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Previously, she showcased her singing talent in songs like "Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin" from the film "Meri Pyaari Bindu" and the female version of the track "Teri Mitti" from the period film "Kesari".

Parineeti often shares her singing videos on her social media.

Soon after she dropped the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor and singer Harrdy Sandhu wrote, "kamaal."

A fan wrote, "Sweet melody."

Another fan wrote, "Omg !! Wow !! This was too amazing."

Parineeti has been in the headlines frequently in the last several months owing to her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

#Instagram #Lata Mangeshkar #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra