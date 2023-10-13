Parineeti Chopra flaunts ‘sindoor’ as she gets papped at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, October 13
Actor Parineeti Chopra on Friday morning was snapped at the Mumbai airport.
Several pictures and videos of the newlywed surfaced on social media in which she could be seen flaunting her ‘sindoor’.
She kept her airport look stylish yet comfortable as she donned a white sweatshirt and blue jeans. She accessorized her look with big black shades and was seen carrying a luxurious handbag.
The actor was also seen interacting with the paps at the airport.
Parineeti and Raghav got married in Udaipur on September 24 in a lavish wedding ceremony.
The wedding ceremony was held at the hotel Leela Palace. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.
