Parineeti Chopra gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

Mumbai, December 24
Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation to London, UK, with husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and has shared the sneak peek into their first Christmas together as husband and wife.
Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishqzaade’ actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 44.2 million followers shared an adorable picture with her man, wherein she can be seen leaning on to Raghav.
Parineeti is dressed up in a long black trench coat with matching boots. She has tied her hair in a messy bun.
While, Raghav is wearing a black coat, beige coloured pants, and brown boots. He can be seen flashing his cute smile, while he adorably gazes his ladylove.
Parineeti captioned the post as: “Falling on my Santa for life”. She gave the geo tag location of London, United Kingdom.
In the Stories section, the ‘Kesari’ actress shared a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and some yummy festive cookies.
The couple had tied the knot on September 24 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.
On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in her kitty.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #England #Instagram #London #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hours after Sports Ministry suspends Wrestling Federation of India, chief Sanjay Singh says will explore legal options if suspension not lifted
Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...
After suspending Wrestling Federation of India, Sports Ministry requests IOA to constitute ad-hoc committee to manage affairs
Ministry had suspended WFI after newly-elected body made a ‘...
Retired police officer shot dead by terrorists while giving call for 'azaan' at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla
Mohammad Shafi was shot inside mosque while giving call for ...
Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea
US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...
Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway
Police struggle to regulate traffic