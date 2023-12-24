Parineeti Chopra gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

IANS

Mumbai, December 24

Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation to London, UK, with husband and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, and has shared the sneak peek into their first Christmas together as husband and wife.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Ishqzaade’ actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 44.2 million followers shared an adorable picture with her man, wherein she can be seen leaning on to Raghav.

Parineeti is dressed up in a long black trench coat with matching boots. She has tied her hair in a messy bun.

While, Raghav is wearing a black coat, beige coloured pants, and brown boots. He can be seen flashing his cute smile, while he adorably gazes his ladylove.

Parineeti captioned the post as: “Falling on my Santa for life”. She gave the geo tag location of London, United Kingdom.

In the Stories section, the ‘Kesari’ actress shared a glimpse of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and some yummy festive cookies.

The couple had tied the knot on September 24 in a private luxury hotel in Udaipur.

On the work front, she was last seen in ‘Mission Raniganj’. She next has ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ in her kitty.

