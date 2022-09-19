Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu to play lead in ‘Code Name: Tiranga’.

Mumbai, September 19
T-Series, Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar and filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta are all set to release 'Code Name: Tiranga' on the big screen on October 14.
Starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in the lead, the film will also bring together seasoned actors such as Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala.
An espionage action thriller, 'Code Name: Tiranga' is the story of a spy on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation in a race against time where sacrifice is her only choice.
Parineeti Chopra will play a RAW agent who is on an exhilarating journey across many countries. She shared her first look from the film on social media. Take a look:
Harrdy Sandhu, who is an established and sought-after singer, will surprise the audience by his acting prowess in the film.
Harrdy Sandhu shared this on his Instagram:
Looking forward to his next film to hit the big screens, Ribhu Dasgupta, said: "I am glad to announce my next film 'Code Name: Tiranga', set to release in cinemas this October 14. I hope the audiences enjoy this action entertainer which talks about a soldier's sacrifice in the line of duty for her nation." IANS
