Parineeti Chopra knew over ‘one breakfast’ that it was Raghav Chadha; here’s how they fell in love

Chandigarh, May 22

Internet’s most trending couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. There were rumours that Parineeti and Raghav were dating from quite some time but they chose to remain tight-lipped about it. Whenever asked about their relationship status, the couple responded with a smile.

Now, after their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti have shared some adorable photos from their intimate gathering. Not just that, Parineeti also revealed how their love story began.

Along with a series of photos of her family members from her engagement, Parineeti shares how she met the love of her life. The actor wrote:

“One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

Check out these new pictures from the celebration:

Reportedly, the duo met while they were studying in London.

According to reports, their love story started on the sets of film ‘Chamkila’ last year. Raghav came to meet Parineeti as a friend while she was shooting for the movie in Punjab. Later, the couple was also spotted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

However rumours of their dating began in March when the couple was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai together.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’. The movie is based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

