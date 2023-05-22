 Parineeti Chopra knew over ‘one breakfast’ that it was Raghav Chadha; here’s how they fell in love : The Tribune India

Parineeti Chopra knew over ‘one breakfast’ that it was Raghav Chadha; here’s how they fell in love

Parineeti Chopra says her love story is even better than what she had imagined

Parineeti Chopra knew over ‘one breakfast’ that it was Raghav Chadha; here’s how they fell in love

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13. Instagram/parineetichopra



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 22

Internet’s most trending couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in a private ceremony at Kapurthala House in New Delhi on May 13. There were rumours that Parineeti and Raghav were dating from quite some time but they chose to remain tight-lipped about it. Whenever asked about their relationship status, the couple responded with a smile.

Now, after their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti have shared some adorable photos from their intimate gathering. Not just that, Parineeti also revealed how their love story began.

Along with a series of photos of her family members from her engagement, Parineeti shares how she met the love of her life. The actor wrote:

“One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home. Our engagement party was like living a dream - a dream unfurling beautifully amidst love, laughter, emotion and loads of dancing! As we hugged those we loved dearest and celebrated with them, emotions overflowed. As a little girl in awe of princess stories, I had imagined how my fairytale would begin. Now that it has, it is even better than I had imagined.”

Check out these new pictures from the celebration:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Reportedly, the duo met while they were studying in London.

According to reports, their love story started on the sets of film ‘Chamkila’ last year. Raghav came to meet Parineeti as a friend while she was shooting for the movie in Punjab. Later, the couple was also spotted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

However rumours of their dating began in March when the couple was spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai together.

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Chamkila’. The movie is based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

#parineeti chopra #raghav chadha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 64 IAS, PCS officers transferred, 6 DCs changed

2
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann bats for free telecast rights for Gurbani; SGPC tells him off

3
Punjab

Retired policeman, wife and son murdered in Ludhiana’s Nurpur Bet

4
Nation

Watch: PM Modi arrives in Papua New Guinea, counterpart James Marape touches his feet

5
J & K

‘Not Switzerland or Austria’: Arab influencer hails Kashmir’s splendor ahead of G20 working group meeting

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

7
Punjab WAR ON DRUGS

Bikram Majithia case: Facing flak, AAP replaces SIT head

8
Nation

‘We got 135 plus seats in Assembly polls, but I am not happy’: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

9
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

10
World

‘Persona non grata’: Georgia's national airline bans President; here's why

Don't Miss

View All
Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Plot ‘bought’ for ~600 to now be sold for ~7 cr
Haryana

Plot 'bought' for Rs 600 to now be sold for Rs 7 cr in Gurugram

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists
Haryana

‘Suicidal’ for forests in Haryana, FCA Bill draws flak from activists

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold
World

Global warming: Hottest year by 2028, mercury may cross 1.5°C threshold

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting
Features

Spruced up: Srinagar wears a new look ahead of G20 meeting

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive
Features

Easier Chandigarh-Manali drive

Top News

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes ‘part of currency management operations’: RBI

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Delhi High Court notice to BBC on defamation suit claiming its documentary cast slur on India’s reputation

Besides to the BBC (UK), Justice Sachin Datta also issues no...

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves SC against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee moves Supreme Court against CBI questioning in school jobs scam

Plea to be heard on May 26

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

We are ready to undergo narco test: Bajrang Punia

The WFI chief in a Facebook post on Sunday said he is ready ...

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Kashyap has officiated in district level matches in Punjab b...


Cities

View All

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

Police raid two restaurants in Amritsar, seize 15 hookahs; cases filed

SGPC proposal on norms for Takht Jathedars not new

DJ killed, another injured in Tarn Taran road accident

Amritsar residents want action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Punjabi movie Medal star cast visits Amritsar for promotion

ICC charges Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

ICC charges Bathinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Dhanas Mishap: Youth hid at farmhouse, stayed with collegemate to evade arrest

Illegal dumping to come under CCTV surveillance in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC goes slow on underground lots

Bali, Thailand favourite summer vacation spots

CBI denies charges levelled by witness in DRT officer graft case

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain examined for spine problem at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital

Nitish meets Kejriwal amid ordinance row

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

NGT sets up panel to resolve sewage issue in South Delhi

Mercury soars in Delhi

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

JIT fined for failure to deliver flats, ordered to compensate allottees

Post bypoll win, AAP goes all out to woo Adampur

3 killed, 34 hurt as tractor-trolley falls into gorge

Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple

Hoshiarpur civic body to set up ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ centres

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Missing Link-2 Project: Construction of rail overbridge approaches hangs in balance

Traffic police hold cycle rally in Ludhiana to promote road safety, fitness

Transplant PR 126 variety between June 25 and July 10, PAU experts urge paddy farmers

Open House: What should be done to improve living standards of migrant families residing in Ludhiana?

Ex-cop, wife, son found murdered in Nurpur Bet

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

Financial bungling: Patiala Club faces closure

‘Political intervention’ mars Patiala MC efforts to shift Sunday bazaar

Patiala: Now, police to probe April 10 auto mishap

Aam Khas Bagh, Sirhind, in ruins again

Road Safety Week: Nayan, Vaishali win marathon