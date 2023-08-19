Parineeti Chopra posts video singing Amrinder Gill's Punjabi chartbuster 'Dildariyan', fans lap it up

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 19

Film actor Parineeti Chopra took to social media platform X to post a video of her singing the song ‘Dildariyan’ by Amrinder Gill.

The 44-second video posted by her on August 18, has the actor in what seems to be a dubbing video, singing the 2005 Punjabi chartbuster.

She has captioned the video as, “Isn’t this song just lovelyyy.”

The post has received more than 4 lakh views within 24 hours of being posted.

Netizens have showered praise and applauded Parineeti’s singing ability. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “The song is lovely… And so are You.” Another posted, “PUNJABI tuwady mounh wasy hi melodious lagni see! Gana gaa ky ty tusi end hi kar gaye ho” (Punjabi sounds melodious when you speak it and you have impressed me by singing in it).

This is not the first time that Parineeti has won hearts for her singing. The actor, who is a trained classical singer, has earlier too posted videos on her social media handles crooning melodious songs like Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Rahen na rahen hum’ from the movie ‘Mamta’, ‘Teri mitti’ from her own film ‘Kesari’ and Pakistani song ‘Tu jhoom’, among others.

Parineeti made her singing debut with the song ‘Maana ke hum yaar nahin’ from her film ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ in 2017.

Parineeti, who got engaged to AAP Rajya Sabha Punjab MP Raghav Chadha in May this year, is likely to tie the knot in October.

#Parineeti Chopra #Social Media