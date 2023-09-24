Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are married! Bride's 'bidaai' had Shah Rukh Khan touch, check out unseen pictures from wedding festivities

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 24

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha are now married! As they tied the knot in Udaipur, pictures from their mehndi ceremony have surfaced on the Internet.

A screenshot of the picture from Parineeti's mehndi ceremony shared by Dolly Sidhu.

It is being reported that 'Dilwale Dhulaniya Le Jayengey' was the 'bidaai' song.

Take a look at when 'dulhe raja' Raghav Chadha headed towards the wedding venue with his 'baraat'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Dhol baja baraat:

#RaghavChadha - #ParineetiChopra Wedding LIVE UPDATES | Band, baaja, boats: Scenes from Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding day pic.twitter.com/hbUdqDjwTZ — Bollywood Buzz (@BollyTellyBuzz) September 24, 2023

While Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann among other AAP members were present on the occasion, Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra skipped all the functions on Saturday. Whether she was present for the wedding, it's still not out. Among other Bollywood invitees, Karan Johar too couldn't make it due to a 'personal emergency'. Even Arjun Kapoor, who was expected to reach Udaipur, missed the wedding.

Meanwhile, celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, Parineeti's best friend and former tennis player Sania Mirza attended the wedding ceremony. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with his kid and wife and actor Geeta Basra also reached Udaipur to be a part of the couple's big day.

When Parineeti shared her idea of love and being married:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridal Asia (@bridalasia)

As per a report by Hindustan Times, there was a vintage car at the venue. Going by the report, the red-coloured vintage car arrived at The Leela Palace all decked up and it's being speculated it came for the newly married couple.

Parineeti and Raghav arrived in Udaipur along with their family members on Friday. Their big, fat, Punjabi wedding in the ‘City of Lakes’ began with a welcome lunch on Saturday followed by mehndi ceremony and then a 90s-themed Bollywood sangeet in the evening.

