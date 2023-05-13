Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement: Priyanka Chopra reaches Delhi for ceremony

New Delhi, May 13

Preparations are in full-swing for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony here on Saturday.

The ceremony, to be held at the Kapurthala House, will be attended by around 150 guests, including family and close friends, a party source said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also be present along with various other political leaders.

For the special occasion, Chadha will be wearing an achkan from his uncle, designer Pawan Sachdeva's collection, while Chopra will dress in a Manish Malhotra lehenga.

According to the party source, the ceremony will begin at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by Ardas. Engagement will take place at 8 pm.

The actor's cousin, film star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, reached Delhi on Saturday morning to attend the ring ceremony. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has also arrived in the national capital for the function.

Guests would be served dishes ranging from traditional delicacies to vegan options.

Rumours of the Rajya Sabha MP and Chopra's wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai. The duo reached Delhi on Tuesday for the engagement.

On the eve of their engagement, Chopra's Mumbai home and Chadha's government residence in Delhi were decorated with lights and flowers.

