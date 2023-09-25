 Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make marriage social media official: Our forever begins now : The Tribune India

  Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make marriage social media official: Our forever begins now

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make marriage social media official: Our forever begins now

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make marriage social media official: Our forever begins now

Photo tweeted by Raghav Chadha



PTI

Udaipur, September 25

A day after tying the knot, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Monday morning shared the first photographs on social media from their intimate wedding ceremony at a luxury hotel here.

Parineeti and Raghav, both 34, got married on early Sunday evening. The baraat arrived at the Leela Palace in beautifully decorated boats.

The couple's wedding attire was aligned to the theme of the main function, which was "pearl white".

"From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .." the couple shared a series of pictures on Instagram.

The bride opted for an embellished ivory lehenga paired with a customised veil, which had her husband's first name 'Raghav', embroidered in Hindi in golden colour. She completed her look with precious stone jewellery and minimal make-up and mehendi.

Dressed in an ivory sherwani and saafa, Raghav coordinated his look with Parineeti.

From hiding behind umbrellas from the paparazzi to releasing pictures on social media from the nuptials after a long wait, the couple kept their wedding as private as possible. Their photographs from the reception party, however, went viral on the Internet hours after the ceremony.

For the post-wedding function, the bride chose a champagne pink sequin saree with cape, teamed it with elegant precious stone jewellery and pink choodha (bangles). The groom opted for a classic black tuxedo.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the nuptials. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with actor-wife Geeta Basra, and former tennis star Sania Mirza were also present.

Parineeti and Raghav arrived here on Friday along with their families. The pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, took place on Saturday and the main ceremony was held on Sunday.

The couple got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony.

