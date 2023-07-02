Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha visit Golden temple together, 'this time it was even more special'

ANI
Amritsar, July 2
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who are all set to tie the knot soon, offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday morning.
After their sacred visit, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and shared pictures of themselves seeking blessings at Shri Harmandir Sahib.
"My visit this time was even more special; with him by my side. @raghavchadha88," Parineeti captioned the post.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Raghav also described the visit to the Golden Temple as "special." "Amidst sacred hymns and serenity, I closed my eyes, bowed my head, and said a little prayer. With @parineetichopra by my side, it was even more special. Blessed to seek blessings at Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib ji in Amritsar today," he wrote.
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
The duo also performed Sewa by washing the dishes used in Langar. Parineeti wore an ivory-coloured kurta while Raghav was dressed in a kurta-pyjama with a Nehru coat.
Parineeti and Raghav exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating. The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations in Udaipur for the wedding, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps in tying the knot in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'.
Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.
