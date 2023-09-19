Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Mehndi celebrations begin amid tight security in Delhi

New Delhi, September 19
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's MP flat at Pandara Road is beefed up with tight security, ahead of his marriage with actress Parineeti Chopra.
On a day when India's Parliament begins its second life at a new address, one of its young parliamentarians starts a new phase of his life. Raghav is Rajya Sabha MP.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday walked to the new Parliament building along with his cabinet colleagues, soon after the culmination of a special function in the Central Hall of old Parliament.
Check out the preparations:
View this post on Instagram
Parineeti arrived in Delhi on Sunday, and the Mehndi celebration began today at 3 p.m.
The duo is reportedly set to leave for Udaipur for the main wedding functions scheduled on September 23 and 24. On September 24, the couple will get married in Udaipur's luxurious The Leela Palace.
Parineeti's home in Mumbai has also been lit up, as the wedding celebrations are all set to begin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Canada not looking to provoke India, but... ': PM Trudeau's fresh message to New Delhi
Trudeau's comments come hours after Canada and India expelle...
First agenda of new Parliament: Govt tables Nari Shakti Bill for 33% political reservation to women
Modi says ‘God chose me for pure deeds’; acrimony marks the ...
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
The link between Justin Trudeau's allegations, his political survival and 'near-unprecedented' rates of disapproval
Trudeau’s existing woes--high housing/living cost, inflation...