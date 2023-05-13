Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha's engagement venue near India Gate

Actress Parineeti Chopra, and Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha’s engagement will take place near the India Gate today (May 13). A source revealed that Parineeti’s sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas would be landing in the New Delhi tomorrow. However, there is no update about Priyanka’s husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie’s yet. Ahead of the engagement, the actress’ apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai has also been lit up.
Dating rumours between Raghav and Parineeti began last month when the two were pictured together in London and then in Mumbai. The two have often been clicked together at Mumbai and New Delhi airports. However, the two have never declined or accepted their relationship.
