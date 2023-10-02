 Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's joyful pre-wedding festivities create unforgettable memories : The Tribune India

  Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's joyful pre-wedding festivities create unforgettable memories

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's joyful pre-wedding festivities create unforgettable memories

Parineeti Chopra writes 'It's about the incredible moments and most importantly the bonds formed'

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's joyful pre-wedding festivities create unforgettable memories

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha share pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. Instagram/parineetichopra



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 2

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married in Udaipur on September 24, have been generous in sharing glimpses of their pre-wedding celebrations on social media. The couple's pre-wedding festivities were far from traditional, filled with fun and exciting activities that kept everyone entertained.

In a series of photos and videos posted by Parineeti Chopra, the couple can be seen wearing custom-made t-shirts, adding a playful touch to the celebrations. Parineeti sported an orange t-shirt with "Bride" written on it, while Raghav looked cool in his blue t-shirt with "Groom" emblazoned on it. Notably, cricketer Harbhajan Singh also joined in the fun, wearing a white shirt that read "Team Chadha."

Take a look at these pictures:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

The pre-wedding rituals included a range of enjoyable games, such as musical chairs, cricket matches, lemon and spoon races, and even a three-legged race. Parineeti playfully mentioned that these activities were more challenging than hitting a cricket century, leading to inevitable bruises, but the bonds formed were priceless. She also humorously noted that her mother-in-law was a cricket legend during the game and managed to change the outcome with a wicket on the final ball.

In her Instagram caption, Parineeti emphasized the importance of these moments, highlighting that it wasn't just about winning or losing but about the incredible memories, cheers, laughter, and, most importantly, the bonds created during these celebrations. She referred to their wedding as the "Chadha-Chopra War," where both sides emerged victorious, and hearts were truly conquered.

Here are some fun videos from the pre-wedding rituals:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Following these posts, the couple shared another video from their pre-wedding celebrations, showcasing the Chopra and Chadha families engaged in games like Jenga, cricket, and more. The video ended on a happy note with the Chopras winning the cricket game, and Parineeti humorously declaring her mother as the "woman of the match."

Parineeti and Raghav both expressed their desire to create new traditions for weddings, focusing on enjoying each other's company and celebrating their love without any stress or drama. These heartwarming moments and their unconventional approach to pre-wedding festivities have resonated with fans, making their wedding celebrations all the more special.

