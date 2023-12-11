Parineeti Chopra reaches Delhi to celebrate Christmas with hubby Raghav Chadha, shares videos of festive decorations

ANI
Mumbai, December 11
Actor Parineeti Chopra has shared glimpses of her preparation for Christmas, post her marriage with Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha last September.
Taking to her Instagram stories she shared several pictures of her preparation for the festivity at home.
She posted a beautiful picture of Christmas trees covered with baubles, hearts, and lights in a series of stories. Furthermore, the actress created a Santa Claus town theme park complete with Christmas trees and fake snow.
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, and politics.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.
The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.
