Parineeti Chopra recorded a song for Raghav Chadha titled 'O Piya' for wedding

Mumbai, September 27
Actor Parineeti Chopra made her wedding day special by recording the song ‘O piya' for her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
According to media reports, the song was played on the D-Day on September 24.
Titled 'O piya', the soft romantic track is sung by Parineeti herself.
The lyrics are a mix of Hindi and Punjabi. The track has currently been released on Youtube.
The description says it is composed by Gaurav Dutta, and the lyrics have been penned by Gaurav, Sunny MR and Harjot Kaur.
It was on September 24 that Parineeti and Raghav started with their happily ever after. The two got married in a big fat Punjabi wedding at the luxurious The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The wedding was attended by several politicians and celebrities.
However, Parineeti's ‘Mimi' didi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, could not make it to the wedding. Her mother Madhu Chopra said Priyanka was busy with work.
