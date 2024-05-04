Parineeti Chopra shares clip of her ‘real debut’; ‘Where’s Raghav’, asks Twitterati

Mumbai, May 4
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is winning accolades for her work in the recently-released streaming movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, has shared rare footage of her singing debut.
My real debut 😂 pic.twitter.com/FxGJqPeGAA— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) May 4, 2024
On Saturday, the actress took to her X handle and shared an old clip from her school days, in which she could be seen singing with a group of kids.
‘My real debut,’ she wrote.
However, the Twitterati in the comments section seemed more concerned about the whereabouts of her husband and Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha, who has gone ‘underground’ for some time now.
One user wrote, ‘Where is Raghav these days?’
‘When is he coming back? We are concerned,’ wrote another.
A third user wrote, ‘How is @raghav_chadha ? When is he back?’
Earlier, the actress was trolled for her stage singing debut. A clip of her singing ‘Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo’ went viral with people on social media urging her not to sing.
She was again trolled after a clip of her singing a Punjabi song from ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ during the film’s trailer launch went viral.
