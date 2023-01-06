Parineeti Chopra wishes 'Chamkila' Diljit Dosanjh on his birthday, this is how she will celebrate with him

ANI
Mumbai, January 6
Actor Parineeti Chopra, on Friday, extend warm birthday wishes to actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Taking to Instagram, Parineeti shared a picture which she captioned, "Happy Happy birthday Chamkila! Will celebrate with you on set soon @diljitdosanjh."
Parineeti and Diljit are all set to share the screen space in director Imtiaz Ali's upcoming musical film 'Chamkila.'.
The film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. While Parineeti will be essaying the role of Amarjot, Diljit will be seen as Chamkila. Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, along with the members of their musical band.
Reportedly, Diljit and Parineeti have attended several workshops to understand the characters in detail. More details regarding the project are awaited.
Meanwhile, Parineeti is basking in the success of her film 'Uunchai', which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher.
The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Zee5.
Diljit was last seen in Netflix's 'Jogi', which explores the agony of the Sikh community in Delhi following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In October 1984, violence erupted in the national capital and other parts of the country in which over 3,000 Sikhs were killed across India. He was also seen in the Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne. The movie, directed by Amarjit Singh, also featured Sargun Mehta and Sohail Ahmed in lead roles.
