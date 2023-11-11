Parineeti chopra's birthday post for hubby Raghav Chadha is all things love: 'You're the best gift God has given me'

ANI

Mumbai, November 11

Actor Parineeti Chopra on Saturday dropped a lovey-dovey birthday post for her husband and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote a note in which she said that Raghav's birthday is officially her favourite birthday as he was born on this day for her. Isn't it cute?

Addressing Raghav as "Ragaii", she penned, "You're the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You're a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back.. " Parineeti also dropped a string of adorable images with Raghav.

One of the snaps shows them watching a match in a cricket stadium. A picture also shows their feet as they relax together after their wedding festivities.

Another image shows Parineeti adorably hugging Raghav.

Check out the post:

Raghav also received an adorable birthday wish from his brother-in-law.

"You've made everything better since the day you've come into our lives! Love you for tolerating every silly thing i do!!Happy Birthday Vibey Dude! May you grow and shine for the rest of your longggg life! @raghavchadha88," Parineeti's brother Shivang posted on his Instagram account.

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

