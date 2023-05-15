Parineeti Chopra's engagement makes her mother 'believe all over again...', read her emotional note

Mumbai, May 15
Actress Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra wrote an emotional note for her daughter, who got engaged to AAP leader Raghav Chadha on May 13.
Reena took to Instagram, where she shared an engagement picture of Parineeti and Raghav and penned down her thoughts for them.
She wrote: "There are reasons in your life that make you believe all over again and all the time that there is a God up there This is one of them ....#trulyblessed#thankyougod I wish to thank all of you who have reached out and poured your blessings and wishes for them." Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
Parineeti and Raghav's engagement took place at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi and was attended by close friends and family members of the couple.
After staying mum for over a month about their relationship, on the day of the engagement the couple took to Instagram to confirm.
Raghav wrote: "Everything I prayed for .. She said yes!" While, Parineeti said: "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!"
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Race for Karnataka CM's post; Siddaramaiah leaves for Delhi to meet AICC leaders
His visit comes a day after the Congress's newly elected leg...
Sangrur court issues notice to Congress chief Kharge in Bajrang Dal defamation case
Notice was issued by the court on a petition filed by Hindu ...
Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man
Says the increase will be borne by the government
Patiala shooting incident: Police recover tobacco packets, liquor bottle from spot
A 33-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead outside the mana...
Will Karnataka set the political mood for 2024 Lok Sabha elections?
The fact of the matter is BJP did not do well in Karnataka, ...