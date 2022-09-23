Parineeti Chopra's fantasy has turned into a reality, even if on reel

Mumbai, September 23
Parineeti Chopra, who is gearing up for her next 'Code Name Tiranga', says growing up she fantasised being an agent for India and protecting it. The actress added that she used to carry a toy gun and pretended that she's the best agent in service of the country.
Parineeti said: "As an actor, we are constantly blessed to have many firsts all through our career. I'm thrilled that in my 11th year in cinema I'm doing my first full blown action film and I'm ecstatic about the reaction that I have been getting for Code Name Tiranga's teaser. It is hugely encouraging for someone who has never dabbled in this genre."
She adds, "The teaser is just a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer and my performance on screen. I have pushed myself and my body for this intensely physically challenging film but I have thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it.
Watch the teaser:
View this post on Instagram
"I had always wanted to present myself in an entirely new way on screen with the action genre and I couldn't have found a better film to do the same because it has allowed me to express freely and show audiences what I can do when presented with an opportunity like this!"
She says, "Talking about firsts, I also play an agent for the first time on screen. Growing up, I fantasised being an agent for my country and protecting it with all my heart. I used to carry a toy gun and pretend that I'm the best agent in service of India. So, I'm also getting to fulfil my childhood dream in Code Name Tiranga." "I felt the same rush that I felt as a debutant while prepping for the film and on the set every single day because of this. I'm really happy that people are loving our teaser and I hope that they love our trailer too!"
'Code Name Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...