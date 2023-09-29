Parineeti Chopra’s love song for husband Raghav Chadha melts his heart, ‘I am truly overwhelmed’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 29

New glimpses from the enchanting world of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding celebration have been making trends on social media since they tied the knot in the picturesque city of Udaipur on September 24. Surrounded by their loved ones, as the couple begin their life together as husband and wife, Parineeti Chopra today shared a heartwarming video encapsulating some of the unforgettable moments of their wedding festivities.

The video artfully encapsulates the most treasured bits of the ceremony. We get to see the groom's ‘sehrabandi’, there are flashes of sindoor daan, the sacred vows ‘saat phere’ and jaimala exchange. It also gives us a tour of the splendid wedding venue, setting the stage for the grand entrance of the groom's baraat. As Raghav enters with his lively procession, a playful Parineeti can be spotted, calling out his name from above and then coyly hiding behind someone. Her excitement is palpable as she nearly bursts with joy, exclaiming, "It's happening."

The most thrilling aspect of this video is the revelation that Parineeti, in a truly special gesture, created and performed a song titled "O Piya" exclusively for Raghav Chadha. As Parineeti gracefully walks down the aisle, the melodious strains of the song fill the air, and she is seen lip-syncing to her own creation, adding a personal touch to the ceremony. The video is not short of emotional moments either, with a touching scene where Parineeti's brother, Shivang Chopra, is seen wiping away tears of happiness.

The video concludes with Mr and Mrs Chopra hugging each other.

In her heartfelt caption, Parineeti writes, "To my husband... The most important song I've ever sung... walking towards you, hiding from the baraat, singing these words... what do I even say...O Piya, chal Chalein aa," accompanied by a heart emoji.

Raghav Chadha also shared the same video on X, (formally called Twitter), expressing his gratitude. He writes, "I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have you by my side."

I never thought I would ever receive a gift like this, but I guess my singer wife loves surprising me! 😊 I am truly overwhelmed .. your voice has now become the soundtrack of my life .. our life .. thank you Mrs. Chadha. I consider myself the luckiest man in the world to have… pic.twitter.com/WcDEjLyttb — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) September 29, 2023

Parineeti and Raghav shared pictures a day after their wedding. In their caption, they wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now."

