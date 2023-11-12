Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena pens sweet birthday wish for son-in-law Raghav Chadha

ANI

Mumbai, November 12

Actor Parineeti Chopra's mother Reena Chopra on Saturday penned down a sweet birthday wish for his son-in-law and AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

Taking to Instagram, Reena shared a string of pictures with Raghav which she captioned, "We prayed to God to bless us so he gave us you....The biggest blessing of all. Thank you for coming into our lives and enriching it. Thank you for being you and for giving us a family we can fondly call our own. We celebrate you today and every single day and love you so much. Be happy and blessed always. We are so thrilled to be able to call you our son. Your quiet strength, your amazing mind, your wit and humour and your endearing smile had us from the day we met you !!!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Malhotra Chopra (@reenachopra.art)

Parineeti also penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband.

She shared a string of cute pictures with her hubby and wrote, "You're the best gift God has given me, my Ragaii! Your mind and intelligence amaze me. Your values, honesty and faith make me want to be a better human being. Your commitment to family makes me feel blessed everyday. You're a vintage gentleman in a whacko world. Your calm is my medicine. Today is officially my favourite day because you were born today, for me. Happy birthday husband! Thankyou for choosing me back."

Here's the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Parineeti and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24 at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close friends and family members. It was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiva Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray, and Manish Malhotra also marked their presence.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will share screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two famous Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Parineeti Chopra #Raghav Chadha