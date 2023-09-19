"Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence shines bright as she prepares for her wedding with Raghav Chadha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 19

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's Mumbai residence is aglow with lights as she gets ready for her wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

A video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani on Instagram offers a glimpse of Parineeti's illuminated high-rise apartment.

The caption for the post reads, "Light Pari ke Ghar pe."

Here's the video:

The 'Kesari' actress is currently in Delhi, having arrived in the National capital on Sunday. The preparations for the upcoming celebrations are underway at Raghav's home in Delhi.

The couple is reportedly scheduled to depart for Udaipur for the main wedding festivities planned for September 23 and 24. On September 24, they will tie the knot at the luxurious The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

