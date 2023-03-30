Parineeti turns pink when asked about Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Actress Parineeti Chopra blushed when she was asked about her wedding rumours with Rajya Sabha MP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha.

Viral Bhayani, a celebrity photographer, shared a video on Instagram, where Parineeti was seen getting into her car after she was exiting the airport.

Several photographers asked about the “news” about her wedding.

Giving just a smile, Parineeti kept walking towards her car. She was asked again and Parineeti replied with just a “Hmm?” When she was prodded again to confirm, Parineeti said, “Thank you. Bye. Goodnight.” Parineeti blushed and smiled again.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen in Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh, revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila. — IANS