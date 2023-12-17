Parineetii completes 600 episodes

Colors’ popular show Parineetii has reached a momentous milestone, completing 600 episodes. Its compelling storytelling, gripping plotline, and stellar performances are the driving force behind its sustained success. The cast joined hands to commemorate the remarkable achievement of arriving at its 600th episode.

Discussing the show’s accomplishment, Tanvi Dogra says, “Being part of Parineetii has been incredibly special for me as an artist, bringing recognition as Neeti. I’m grateful for the chance to give life to this revenge-driven antagonist. I love the vibe of a wedding and it’s wonderful to watch the entire set of Parineetii get a celebratory makeover. Viewers can expect a lot of twists, drama, and massive entertainment. I would like to thank our viewers for showering their love on the show since its premiere.”

Sharing her experience of being on the show for 600 episodes, Anchal Sahu says, “I’m extremely happy to do what I love through Parineetii. It makes me very proud to be part of this show that has arrived at its 600th episode. Playing the role of Parineet has been quite a journey for me as an actor.

Reflecting on the show’s milestone achievement, Ankur Verma shares, “As we celebrate the 600th episode of Parineetii, I’m thrilled about my character, Sanju’s, journey. He’s finally making a big decision by marrying Parineet, but things are getting intriguing as he must also handle the complexities with Neeti. The track becomes interesting with each episode. I’m truly grateful to everyone who’s supported us. A huge thanks to the creators who’ve worked hard to bring this amazing story to life. Here’s hoping that the love continues pouring in!”