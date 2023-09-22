Paris-based Chandigarh girl Shreya Tyagi talks about her love for fashion in both real and virtual spaces

Mona

Chandigarh girl Shreya Tyagi recently reserved a place on the prestigious list of the Vogue Business 100 Innovators. An alumni of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, Shreya knew early on that she wanted to work in the fashion industry. Dreaming of being a designer, her notebooks were covered with sketches of elongated figures draped in imaginative silhouettes ever since she was six. At an enviable position now, calling Paris her home, Shreya talks about her professional journey.

Luxury and innovation

I have six years of experience in strategic innovation in the luxury industry and have worked with several entrepreneurs, agencies and start-ups. My role as Innovation Manager at Christian Dior Couture requires a passion for driving transformation in a way that is tangible, seamless and enhances brand desirability.

AI to aid

For four years in my previous role at Dior, I led the Dior Data Accelerator, an in-house incubator aimed at leveraging AI to provide unified, personalised client experiences and improve business performance through affinity-based product recommendations. While the business case for artificial intelligence is clear, there is also a paradigm shift in the works for creators, thanks to the emergence of generative AI.

Fashionable in France

I have become pretty adept at handling fast-changing environments. Reconciling my different identities was definitely a challenge initially. But now I feel like I can easily do it, and fashion has definitely been a useful armour. It has been seven years in Paris now and I absolutely love going for walks along the Seine river.

Chandigarh connect

I owe a lot to my early schooling at Carmel Convent, where I received fantastic education. Additionally, the city’s rich heritage and unique architecture, a legacy left to us by Pierre Jeanneret and Le Corbusier, has definitely left a mark on not only me but the global design community.

Future endeavours

Future plans include building my own fashion brand with select designers and artists. I want to encourage young creatives to push the boundaries of creativity.