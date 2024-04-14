Paritosh Tripathi turns host

While one might think it takes a lot of effort juggling the duties of hosting and performing, Paritosh Tripathi took the challenge head-on and not only brought alive everyone’s favourite ‘TRP Mama’ on screen, but also seamlessly acted his part for a gag in the show Madness Machayenge — India Ko Hasayenge.
Talking about bringing Mama ji’s character back on Indian television, Paritosh says, “Turning host for Madness Machayenge — India Ko Hasayenge as the beloved Mama ji fills my heart with joy. Bringing him back for the weekend episode reminded me of the days when playing Mama ji was a journey filled with laughter and love. As for the gag, it was fun collaborating with the talented Kettan Singh and the witty Snehil Mehra Dixit in our upcoming skits — Chhota Bhai and Mota Bhai and Social Media Gag. We aim not only to tickle everyone’s funny bone, but also strive to offer a mirror reflecting the quirks of our society. We hope that our performances will take our audience on a laughter journey, as we explore the bizarre aspects of social media fame and the quirks of elite families.”
