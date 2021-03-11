Parvati Nirban talks about her latest web show 9 hours

Parvati Nirban is popularly known for her role in projects such as Thakka Thakka, Ishtam and Aane Pataaki, to name a few. The actress is back on screen and this time, it’s a web show. After making buzz in the South-Indian industry, Parvati is now seen playing Girija in the web series 9 hours. The show has recently been launched on Disney+ Hotstar. The series is about a bank robbery that happens in a span of nine hours and each episode covers one hour.
She shares, “What makes my character stand out is the amount of suffering that I go through. There is a transformation of my character and it’s relatable.”
