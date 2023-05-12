Parvati Sehgal will star in Gauna Ek Prathamesh

Udariyaan-fame actor Rohit Purohit and Krutika Desai of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 have been roped in to play the main leads in Shemaroo Umang’s new show, Gauna Ek Prathamesh. The show is produced by Yash Patnaik under the banner of Inspire Films.
Actress Parvati Sehgal, who is known for shows like Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya and Ek Thhi Naayka, and was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery, has been announced as the lead for the show. She will portray the role of Urvashi.
The show will also star Neetu Sangla in a negative role.
