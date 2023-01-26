Pathaan box office: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham-starrer action flick is Bollywood's 'biggest opener'

ANI
Mumbai, January 26
Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Pathaan' has created history. The film witnessed a bumper opening at the box office.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'Pathaan' is Bollywood's biggest opener as it minted Rs 55 crore on the first day of its release.
With these figures, 'Pathaan' has managed to beat the opening day collection of Hrithik Roshan's 'War' (Rs 51 crore) and Yash's 'KGF: 2' Hindi (Rs 53 crore).
Sharing the update, Adarsh tweeted, "'PATHAAN' CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL... #Pathaan is now BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India... *Day 1* biz... #Pathaan: Rs 55 cr (Non-holiday) #KGF2 #Hindi: Rs 53.95 cr #War: Rs 51.60 cr #TOH: Rs 50.75 cr Nett BOC. #India biz." Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It is produced by Yash Raj Films.
‘PATHAAN’ CREATES HISTORY, BIGGEST DAY 1 TOTAL… #Pathaan is now BIGGEST OPENER [#Hindi films] in #India… *Day 1* biz…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2023
⭐️ #Pathaan: Rs 55 cr [Non-holiday]
⭐️ #KGF2 #Hindi: Rs 53.95 cr
⭐️ #War: Rs 51.60 cr
⭐️ #TOH: Rs 50.75 cr
Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/y2c5F0ySN0
Given its huge response on the opening day, Yash Raj Films have now added a post-midnight, 12.30 am show, across the country beginning Wednesday, to meet the public demand.
The action-packed film has also entered the Rs 100-crore club on Day 1 at the global box office.
Pathaan marks SRK's return to the silver screen after four years. It's an action-spy film. Salman Khan appears in an extended cameo as his character from the Tiger movies, which are also a part of the new shared universe that YRF has set up. The franchise also includes War, directed by Siddharth only.
Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana also feature in pivotal roles in 'Pathaan'.
